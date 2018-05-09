New study finds need for more youth mental health services

A new national study finds more Americans believe kids and teenagers should have more access to mental health support services.

"I talk to a lot of kids about identity issues, sexual identity issues, violence, school violence," said Marilyn Pasquarelli, a counselor.

Nationwide Children's Hospital released a national, public survey which shows four in five Americans agree there needs to be more mental health support available to help children and teens.

"Learning about normal versus abnormal development and intervening in those children's lives is going to be takeaway that we need from having more services.," she added.

Pasquarelli has been a licensed therapist for decades. She said with kids observing things like mass shootings, discrimination and the drug epidemic, it's important they have someone to talk to.

"I always say we want to correct kids but it's important to connect with kids," she said. "They need someone to connect with, someone that they feel they can trust. So many kids grow up in families where they don't get the nurturing that they need and they're not wired in their brains to trust adults."

Pasquarelli said it falls on teachers, coaches and other adults in kids' lives to observe, recognize and be open to kids who seek help.

She's also concerned about the stigma around mental health.

"I had hoped the stigma would go away but I'm worried that it's not going way," she said. "Even when I talk to kids in my office, they're still afraid, or worried or thinking will people think they're crazy."

Parents have to be active and available as well. She said this is a complex issue, but one that can be solved if we all pay attention.

"Please have compassion. The struggle is real. Mental health problems are not something that we make up in our heads," she said. "It's a real struggle and we need to be behind folks and we need to have the empathy to know that we need to be the ones to reach out and listen."