High school student works hard, nets $225K in financial aid for college

Filling out FAFSA and college financial aid forms may feel like an arduous task for families of rising high school seniors. For Bernal Cortes, he is approaching the fall semester with greater peace of mind after receiving a significant need-based award from Williams College, located in Massachusetts.

"I'll graduate with $8,000 in debt," explained the senior at John Adams High School.

Known for its liberal arts, Williams College has a $2.5 billion dollar endowment, said Cortes, and matches the financial need for accepted students. In his case, Cortes was offered $57,000 in yearly grants. Provided the financial situation of his family does not change, this equates to $225,000 in need-based financial aid over his undergraduate studies.

According to the college website, the 2018-2019 comprehensive attendance fee is $71,450.

"When I was applying to a lot of really selective schools, my fear was that I would get into my dream school and wouldn't be able to afford," admitted Cortes.

Cortes honed his work ethic, balancing a weekend job, the rigors of the International Baccalaureate (IB) program, and high school swim teams. Last fall, he spent six hours studying at the University of Notre Dame Hesburgh Library.

"Of all the students here, Bernal is certainly one of the top ones that would deserve such an honor (to attend Williams College)," said Heath Weaver, Cortes' IB psychology and philosophy teacher.

Cortes intends to study political science, but he wants to capitalize on the breadth of courses offered at the liberal arts college.

"I'm just going in eyes open to everything to try. Maybe I will end up with math. Maybe I won't. Probably not," he said, although he excels in the material. "But I'm just open to see what happens."

A first-generation Cuban-American, Cortes hopes to be a conduit for fellow Hispanics in his future career.

"I definitely want to vouch and be a vocal voice for the Hispanic community in politics, and I feel like Williams will be a good place for me to start," he said.

Cortes said he completed a program at Williams for underrepresented populations, meeting students equally passionate about the Hispanic community.