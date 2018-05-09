Women drivers may be the solution to trucker shortage

Female truckers could be the solution to the semi-truck driver shortage. U.S. Representative Mike Gallagher took an hour ride with a female truck driver.

The 'Women in Trucking' organization sponsored the ride-along from Marinette to Green Bay, Wisconsin to shed light on the difference women can make in the industry.

"They can make the same amount of money as a man because the steering wheel doesn't have any idea who's holding it, so it doesn't matter your age or your ethnicity or your race or whatever, so we're really pointing out the fact that there's a lot of jobs right now in the trucking industry and we need to fill those seats, so women can do it," said Ellen Voie, President and CEO of Women in Trucking.

Representative Gallagher said the ride along with Lisa B., who's been a truck driver for the last 27 years was eye-opening. Voie wants representatives to know what it's like for women truck drivers on the road, so they won't be forgotten in future legislation.

"It's interesting. I think we have a tendency to take things for granted when we buy something online. We think it magically appears on our doorstep, but it requires a lot of things to happen. One of those things is requiring hardworking men and women to do it safely to various locations, which also means we need to have good infrastructure, good roads. We need to invest at that at the federal and state level," said Representative Mike Gallagher, (R)-Wisconsin.

Voie said out of all the semi-truck drivers in the United States, only seven percent are women. She hopes these ride-along events will highlight the opportunities available for women in trucking.

What's currently a male dominated industry can soon change due to technology.

"Hearing about how Lisa got into the industry and how she's been able to make the lifestyle work and just all the different things that they do, I mean the trucks are really high tech right now," said Rep. Gallagher.

"We feel that women can do the job. The problem is a lot of women don't know they can do the job. They don't know how much the industry has changed, the equipment's changed, the technology and how easy it is to. It's not as labor intensive as it was years ago," Voie added.

