Cancer patient travels to be first in line for new treatment

Distance wasn't going to keep Donna Jones from a hospital bed in Omaha, Nebraska. The Sundance, Wyoming woman traveled 11 hours to be first in line to see the doctors.

"I could see the lymph nodes growing," Donna said. "This is the last option."

In a year, the Jones family ranch turns 101. Donna doesn't turn 60 until June. So why have nurses wished her a happy birthday? Simply put, she's a milestone.

Three weeks ago the medical team at Nebraska Medicine extracted T-cells from her blood. The cells were re-engineered to identify the cancer cells and kill them. The process is called CAR T-Cell Therapy.

Every standard treatment Donna Jones tried up to this point seemed to make the cancer stronger.

"It came back and came back fast," she explained. That's why this day was such a big day.

Donna Jones' new T-Cells are in the dry ice, waiting to be thawed.

"Shaken not stirred," Donna laughed.

The Buffett Cancer Center is one of a handful in the country to go from clinical trial to commercial use of the drug and Donna Jones was first up.

"This is the day we were hoping for," said Dr. Matt Lunning.

Drop by drop, it took 30-minutes for the gene therapy to be infused. On this medical birthday, she's already received a gift: a Hot Wheels car.

"The ca, they gave that to me. There's a T on top," Donna said. It's for the "CAR T" therapy. The toy also represents the hope of adding years to her life.

"It means that maybe I can see my grandson graduate and walk down the aisle - and my granddaughter. It means life," Donna said.

Nebraska Medicine expects to treat five to 10 patients in the next three months with the new commercial drug. In some people, the gene therapy has reduced deadly tumors to next to nothing.