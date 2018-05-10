Deputies look for owner of potbelly pig that fell from truck

The search continued for "Frank's" owners. Frank is the temporary nickname given to an American Guinea Hog picked up by the Leon County Sheriff's Office in Florida.

Courtesy: LCSO

Deputies say a woman called after Frank fell off of the back of a pickup truck last week.

"I came down here that night and put him in and gave him some food and water; and he's been friendly and everyone wants to take him home," said Paul Pacchioli, a deputy with the Leon County Sheriff's Office.

Pacchioli explained that cases like Frank often end up at the livestock impound unit at LCSO.

"The animal shelter doesn't take in any livestock animals, it's only domesticated animals like dogs and cats and some rabbits. We want to get them off the road because you don't want to have an accident," said Pacchioli.

Once the animals are safe, the next step is getting them home.

"That's our ultimate job, getting them back to their loved ones," he said.

However, LCSO said it's possible Frank has always been a flight risk.

"It was like, 'Oh I saw him here, and I saw him there.'"

Deputy Pacchioli said comments on Facebook indicate Frank may have made a 20-mile journey.

"If that's the case, he's traveled quite a bit," Pacchioli said.

Near or far, LCSO is hopeful they can get the little guy back where he belongs. The sheriff's office will keep the pig for 30 days. If it's not claimed during that time, it will go to auction.