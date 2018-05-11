Sheriff's office warns about syringes, drug paraphernalia during spring cleanup

The Forest County Sheriff's Office is urging county residents to be mindful of what they're picking up during spring cleaning.

According to a post on the department's Facebook page, items like syringes and drug paraphernalia may become more common now that the snow has thawed.

The Sheriff's Office says common items used with drugs that you may find include burnt pieces of aluminum foil, bottles used as chemical generators for meth, and syringes.

The Sheriff's Office states aluminum foil is the most common way used to smoke opiate pills and heroin. If you pick up the used aluminum foil with bare hands the opiate or heroin residue left on the foil can be transmitted - it's recommended to wear gloves when throwing it out.

Some 32 ounce bottles normally used for drinks are often used as chemical generators to make meth. The Sheriff's Office says the bottom of the bottle will contain a chunky substance similar to the gravel in the bottom of a fish tank, and that the bottles are highly explosive and dangerous. If you find a bottle that you think may have been used in the manufacturing of meth,the Sheriff's Office says it shouldn't be moved, and that the department should be contacted to properly remove the bottle instead.

When finding syringes, it's important to collect them safely, and dispose of them correctly. Syringes can only be disposed of in a sharps container. Otherwise, the Sheriff's Office can also throw them out safely.