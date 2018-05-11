End of an era: Photo center ends film development

Changing times are apparent across Eastern Kentucky.

"It's really sad but it's just that way of course," said Paul Gordon the owner of Gordons Photo Center.

Gordon has been in the film developing business since the 70s and a photographer since the 60s.

"Unless I roll 25 rolls of tape a week, I can't maintain the chemicals," said Gordon.

But as the years roll by the photography industry is changing.

"Now you can shoot great pictures with iPhones with Android phones better than what I could shoot. For example, this picture right here was made on top of a tower at 1600 feet with an iPhone," said Gordon holding a photo. "The quality is as good as 4x5 negative the quality is just fantastic and digital is just taking over."

Weeks ago he announced he was stopping a part of his business that has been a constant for years.

"People picks their film up and they will start crying," Gordon said with an appreciative smile.

People by the hundreds have flooded his business since he broke the news asking for him to bring to life memories some didn't even know existed.

"Because they have pictures of their pets or their parents that they had no idea was lying in a drawer someplace," he said.

Some of the photos he is developing for the final time are of cars, others family photos from years ago, but some are of moments captured in time that no one could ever recreate.

"I had one example that blew my mind away the guy was 45 years old and the film was of him at two minutes old, his mother was holding him, him two minutes old," Gordon said with an ear to ear smile.

The man who has taken photos since the 1960s has accepted the change in the times and understands the role he is now playing in the changing landscape of modern photography.

"Yea I spent my whole life doing photography and I've been replaced by an iPhone or an Android phone," Gordon said reflecting.

The end of an era that will soon see an end when the final roll of film flows through the chemicals that are forcing the hand of a reluctant but understanding owner.