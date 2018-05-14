Lexington firefighters show support for federal Firefighter Cancer Registry Act

Lexington firefighters are showing support for federal legislation which would collect data and compare it to existing information in state cancer registries.

File: Firefighter Matt Logsdon undergoing treatment in Chicago as he battled cancer in 2016.

Cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty death for firefighters, and an amended bill which passed the U.S. Senate is looking to provide life-saving research.

If the bill is signed into law, the Firefighter Cancer Registry Act would direct the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to collect data about potential cancer risk factors and link that to existing data in state cancer registries.

Firefighters with the Lexington Fire Department are all too familiar with cancer's grip on their profession. Firefighter Matt Logsdon died in 2016 after cancer affected his liver, bones, and lungs.

The year before, firefighter Joe Vissing also passed away after a long cancer fight. Colleagues say their deaths led to department changes aimed at minimizing firefighters' exposure to carcinogens.

"We've got if you look around the station, signs to make sure firefighters don't bring their gear inside the living quarters," Lexington Professional Firefighters, IAFF Local 526 president Chris Bartley said, "We've got tubes connected to the diesel engines and ladders here to make sure it doesn't affect the living quarters as well, as much as possible. So this department has taken those steps to prevent cancer in firefighters because of Matt Logsdon's and Joe Vissing's untimely deaths."

Firefighters hope the registry will lead to better preventative measures and better treatments to keep them safe on the job.

The House of Representatives will have to pass the amended Senate bill before it heads to the President's desk.