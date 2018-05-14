High school softball star makes an impact off the field

Sydney Supple, a softball player at Oshkosh North High School in Oshkosh, Wisconsin, is accustomed to making short work of opponents.

As a result, the Northwestern recruit is one of the top players in the nation, but her work off the softball diamond will have a long lasting impact.

Supple is off to another big year, leading the Spartans to their current 20-1 record after winning the Gatorade Player of the Year in 2017.

"With that you're given $1,000 grant," Sydney Supple said. "With that money, I decided I wanted to give it to the Oshkosh Fast Club which is a program that grew me from the ground up, so what my goal is, we're trying to raise enough money in building a high-class softball field here in Oshkosh."

"She understands that she had a foundation," Oshkosh North Head Coach Cindy Suess said. "Someone helped her when she was younger, and she wants to give back."

Supple's original fundraiser idea was a "Strikeouts for Softball Campaign." She would have raised plenty with it after fanning nearly 350 batters over the past couple seasons and another 46 just last week.

The WIAA didn't allow that idea, so instead, she turned to other local fundraisers and donations options to get her project off the ground.

"I think it's my job to leave a legacy here and leave little girls dreaming that they can make it big," Supple said. "I love this city. I grew up here, and so many people paved the way for my dreams, and I'm just trying to give it back.

Supple gets to begin building her legacy before she begins her collegiate softball career. She and her partners have raised over $60,000, which is enough to break ground on the state-of-the art softball at Rainbow Park this summer.

"Oshkosh is great city," Supple said. "They're really trying to build it, and we have had some awesome people. I really appreciate all the support."

You can find out more about the project and donate at Supple's website: https://sites.google.com/supplegroup.com/www-thatsmyspinonit-com