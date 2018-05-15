Budweiser Clydesdales deliver beer

Hundreds of people came out to downtown Meridian, Mississippi to see a rare site: the Budweiser Clydesdales.

The famous Budweiser Clydesdales, and Bud, their Dalmatian companion, were the area for a week. For their last day in town, they paraded through the streets of downtown Meridian delivering cases of beer to many of the local restaurants.

"Having a case of beer delivered by the Clydesdales is a pretty big deal," said Manny Mitchell, Mitchell Distributing board chairman.

The parade ended at city hall, where hundreds of people waited to get their picture taken with the horses.

"We are happy to see people here. Happy to see the kids that are here and see all the adults that are acting like kids around these horses. It's fun. It's a great crowd. Everybody is happy, friendly," said Mitchell.

Restaurant owners said having the Clydesdales bring them the cases is a huge honor.

"It is absolutely wonderful. We are very excited to see this amount of activity downtown," said Bill Arlinghaus, president of Brickhaus.

"It's awesome. The horses are iconic. It's fantastic to have them in downtown Meridian. They are not everywhere. They are only at one place every day, and they are here and I think that's fantastic," said Charles Frazier, another restaurant owner.

Frazier believes having the Clydesdales in the city not only brings the community together, but also brings the restaurant community together.

"People are excited about it. There's a lot of excitement downtown anyway, but when you bring something like this into it, it just adds to that excitement. I'm really glad they are here," explained Frazier.

Each of the Clydesdales' handcrafted harnesses and collars weigh approximately 130 pounds. Budweiser Clydesdales' horseshoes measure more than 20 inches from end to end and weigh about five pounds. The horses themselves average six feet in height and weight about 2,000 pounds.