Veterans build caskets for fellow Veterans

It is a show of respect that endures even beyond a veteran's final breath: veterans make caskets and urns for fellow veterans and their spouses.

The work is done through "Veteran's Home Interment": a small non-profit corporation.

Down in Hot Springs, South Dakota just across campus from a new veteran's home, sits the old men's dormitory. Nobody lives there anymore, but there's still plenty of life up on the third floor.

"This is primarily where we make the most sawdust," said Darrell Custer of Veterans Home Interment and also an Army veteran.

That's where a small crew of volunteers builds caskets and urns by hand, and by small crew, we mean very small.

"I worked for pretty near two years by myself, and like I say I'm gonna be 83 years old in June and it was a big job, but just since Joe's come on board, it's made my job 100 percent easier," said Custer.

Now, it's a crew of two. About nine months ago 64-year-old Joe Messinio, a Marine Corps veteran, joined Custer.

"It takes us about four hours to build a casket and then it takes four days to finish it. The sanding, the stain and the clear coat that we put on, it takes four days for application and drying between coats, so it takes a week to build a casket," Custer said.

Sixty-seven-year-old Ralph Sowder, an Air Force veteran, volunteers on the administrative side of the organization.

A veteran who has since passed away started Veterans Home Interment, or VHI, in 1999. Today, his goal lives on.

"He felt that every veteran and spouse deserved a good nice vessel to be buried in. Ever since then, we've felt the exact same way," Ralph Sowder says.

Their finished caskets are beautiful and they're available to any South Dakota veteran, who has other than a bad conduct discharge, and their spouse.

"We have five ladies that sew the linings for these caskets," Custer said in regards to the beautiful fabric work on the caskets.

He went on to say, "A lot of accolades go to our ladies who sew these liners: that takes quite a craft."

VHI rents space on the third floor for construction and storage. One of the rooms on the third floor is used for the sewing work. It's essential to the finished look of the caskets.

Veterans also can choose an urn.

"I do all the urns and they're also made of three quarter inch birch plywood and trimmed in oak," said Custer.

He also makes double urns for couples who want their ashes together.

Donations are vital to this organization.

"We depend solely on donations for our money stream," said Custer.

VHI suggests a donation of $350 dollars for a casket or $125 dollars for an urn. However, if a veteran or spouse can't afford to donate, VHI will give them the vessel for free.

"The people that we provide this service to, risked their lives, limbs, to make sure that we had the opportunity to live a free life here in America," Custer said.

The caskets are built completely out of 3/4-inch plywood, hard work, and donations.

They buy black iron handles from a local manufacturer and spray paint them gold for the sides of the caskets. They do what they can with what they have. Many of their vessels end up at the Black Hills National Cemetery in Sturgis, South Dakota.

There's also quite a few in the State Veteran's Home Cemetery, open only to those who have lived in the home.

"Veterans buried in here from clear back in the Civil War," Custer said regarding how long the cemetery has been in use.

There's a lot of history at the State Veteran's Home Cemetery. However, one particular headstone, means a lot to Custer.

"This is my wife's plot and she's buried in one of the urns from our program, that I constructed for her," Custer said.

On a windy afternoon, he explained that not only did he build her urn, he's already built his own.

"I'm very thankful for the years that she gave me of her life, that what that reminds me of,the good times that she showed me for 51 years," Custer said in regards to his wife.

And when it's his time, he will join her here.

He showed where he will be buried saying, "Right there, right there behind her and my name is already on the tombstone so."

For now he lives in the Veteran's Home, and volunteers on the third floor of the old Men's Dorm. Someday, he will move to a cemetery plot with a great view of the hills and a reunion with his wife of 51 years.

Sowder said he and his wife have already reserved their caskets. Joe Messinio said he's already put in an application for his.