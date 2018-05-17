Farm rescues animals, trains them for therapy

One woman in Kentucky is trying to give animals and people a second chance. She takes in abandoned farm animals and those animals proved to be a good form of therapy.

She and her husband packed up and moved to Kentucky from Texas. They have land in rural Anderson County and are accompanied by some animals not typically considered cute or cuddly.

"We started the sanctuary for farm animals where people can come and meet cows and pigs and so on that are rescued animals," said Diana Shaffner.

These rescued animals are used to help children and adults who may need a little rescuing of their own.

"I am actually nine months clean from cocaine and methamphetamine," Steffan Widener said.

The drugs may be considered recreational, but that's not what they were to Widener. Family intervened and checked her into a recovery center. Her son, Braxon, started going to Good Acres Sanctuaries.

"It was actually kind of nice that I had some animals to talk to while my mom was gone," Braxon said.

He said the animals listen, most of the time, and he has his favorites, Danny the horse, specifically.

"Because he can do that, like, he can lift his lip up," explained Braxon.

While his mom was away, getting clean, these animals became his safe haven.

Widener said, "It meant the world to me, that he had somewhere to go, that he could express his feelings and maybe work through some of the feelings."

Now, the pair works through those together.

"Apart from the animals, that's my favorite part, right there [gravel mound]," Braxon said.

That's exactly what the Shaffner's had in mind, not the gravel being fun but children and their parents finding relief in a little quiet time out on the farm.