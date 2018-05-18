'13 Reasons Why' season 2: What parents should know

Friday, Netflix released the second season of the controversial show "13 Reasons Why." The show's first season covers the difficult topics of rape and suicide and many are wondering how season two will compare.

What we know, is the show plans to dive back into some of the same difficult topics. Season one was about a 17-year-old girl who dies by suicide and leaves behind a series of recordings, which explain what led her to kill herself. Netflix said season two "picks up in the aftermath of Hannah's death and the start of our characters' complicated journeys toward healing and recovery."

Netflix also said instead of recordings, this season will take viewers on a journey with a series of ominous polaroids, which lead to a "sickening secret and a conspiracy to cover it up."

The show's first season faced backlash from mental health experts who said it sensationalized a difficult topic like suicide and could trigger people with post traumatic stress disorder, and depression.

"For either kids or parents who may have a history of trauma, who may be struggling with drug abuse, mental illness, or suicide, keep in mind this kind of show could be very triggering," said Doctor Ryan Herringa, a child and adolescent psychiatrist.

Dr. Herringa, is an assistant professor with the University of Wisconsin's Department of Psychology. He said when season one was released the department noticed a lot of teens talking about it. Parents asked questions about whether the show may worsen their child's depression.

"There is a lot of worry that, with suicide for example, there can be copycat behavior," said Dr. Herringa, "A parent or teacher, principal, really anyone involved in helping our kids, should be concerned, or at the very least paying attention."

New this season, when people watch the show they will see more opportunities to connect with resources.

Netflix launched the website 13ReasonsWhy.info. The site directs viewers to tools should they need help or support. The site also includes a discussion guide for season one, aimed at starting conversations about depression, bulling, rape and suicide.

"From a public health standpoint is there a benefit [to the show]? That remains to be seen. I think if it can continue to raise awareness about mental illness and suicide...then I think it's doing something good," said Dr. Herringa.

Dr. Herringa said parents should asked their teen if they plan to watch the show and ask what they've heard about it from their peers.

If your teen does plan to watch '13 Reasons Why: Season Two' here are his recommendations:

- Work to educate yourself on the series by either watching it or reading about it's themes. If possible, try to watch the show with your child.

- Have an open discussion with your kids. On some level, your teens may relate to some of the difficult topics in the show.

- Keep in mind, the show may be triggering. Dr. Herringa said to watch for a change in your child's behavior. If there's a change, you may want to reach out for additional help. You can start by contacting your child's primary care doctor.