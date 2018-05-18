College students leave behind pets after graduation

With college graduation upon us, many students are packing up and moving out, but there's one thing some students are leaving behind.

This time of year, police in Eau Claire, Wisconsin said they get a handful of calls regarding students leaving pets. Police and the local humane association said it's because some students don't realize their next apartment may not allow pets or their parents don't want them bringing it home. However, if anyone leaves their pet behind, the consequences will cost them and leave a mark on their record.

"I'm expecting the next week or two to get two or three calls," said Shoua Vue, the senior community service officer with the Eau Claire Police Department.

As college students prepare to end the semester, Vue is preparing for a little animal control.

"It's not large amounts, but we do get about three to five calls a year. Especially when college students graduate, they leave and they do leave behind, frequently cats," Vue said. "We haven't had any dogs in the past couple of years, but it's often cats."

Those animals then typically end up at the Eau Claire County Humane Association's door.

"Most are ones that are quite, such as reptiles or small animals like pocket pets, such as rats, hamsters, rabbits," said Karen Rabideaux, the assistant director at the humane association. "We had an iguana; so things like that they could keep maybe when they weren't supposed to have a pet where they were living and then they just decide to leave them."

The humane association said they usually have one to two pets per year left in a dorm room or even left to fend for themselves near student housing.

"We understand they want pets as much as anyone," Rabideaux said. "That's also the reason why we have a 21-year-old adoption policy; because we are in a college town and it's maybe not the right time to have a pet in their life."

That's why they're hoping students take responsibility and find a home for the animal or give the humane association a call.

"Again its only one or two, but it's still one or two lives," Rabideaux said.

Surrender fees vary on the type of animal being turned over, but it's a lot cheaper than getting a $213 fine and an abandonment charge on your record.

"The statute says we have to hold the animal for seven days," said Vue. "Once the animal has been kept for seven days, it gets placed for adoption. If we know who the owner is they get a fine."

Police said it's often landlords who give them a call about animals being left behind. They add, it's as easy as making a phone call to find out what options you have instead of leaving your pet behind.