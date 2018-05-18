Family warns of distractions while mowing

It is a chore just about everyone with a home has to do and this time of year, quite often. Mowing your lawn seems like a simple task, but it can have dangerous and even deadly consequences.

Jon Eno said there's no pain in his right leg right now, and it's feeling better. He can put weight on it again after a surgery in November: his sixth surgery since he was 6-years-old for an injury that should have never happened.

Jon was run over by a riding lawn mower in the summer of 2010. His knee cap and half of his big toe are now gone. Still his mom, Dawn Eno, said he's very fortunate.

His dad, Eric Eno, still deals with the guilt.

"Honestly, there's not a day that goes by that I don't run that through my head," said Eric. "I backed up and, all of a sudden, a scream and I looked down and the wheel of the lawn mower is right here on his chest and it happened that quick. I panicked. I didn't turn the lawn mower off. I didn't disengage. I picked up and I physically threw the lawn mower and scooped up Jon and away we went."

They ended up at UW Health's American Family Children's Hospital where Dr. Ken Noonan operated on their son.

"One to two children every day is going to be injured by a lawnmower in Wisconsin," said Noonan. "Know where your kids are. Kids under 12 shouldn't push a lawn mower, kids under 16 should not be on a riding lawn mower and then I won't have to take care of them in the emergency room."

"Be careful. Be cautious. Know where your children are. It can happen. You don't think it will but it just does and it can happen to anybody," said Dawn,

Up until his last surgery, Jon has been able to play football, baseball, basketball and a number of other sports.

More than 86,000 adults and 4,500 children in the U.S. were treated in emergency departments for lawn mower injuries in 2016 according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.