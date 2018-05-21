People can check out bikes, tools and more a the 'Library of Things'

Books aren't the only things you can get at this library: you can now borrow tools, games, bikes and more for free. It's called, the "Library of Things."

Annie Henderson knows the feeling all too well; having to buy something you only need every so often.

"How many times have you started a project or you have company coming and you've needed to fix the baseboard or clean your carpet or do something and you don't have that tool to do it?" Henderson said.

Now the Pottsboro Library in Texas is here to help.

"We call it a 'Library of Things' and that's exactly what it is: it's just a bunch of stuff that we check out through the library," Teighlor Molignaro said.

Molignaro with the Pottsboro Library is helping start The Library of Things: a storage unit filled with items people can check out for free. People can borrow instead of buy.

"We have camping equipment, a cash box for a garage sale, carpet cleaner," Molignaro said.

There's games, tables for events, extension cords, a pressure washer, coolers and more.

"We've got the bicycles over here," Molignaro said.

The supplies were purchased with money from local donations and grants. Anyone with a library card can check them out.

"You can go to the library for a book, but now you can come get a pop-up tent for a backyard barbecue," Henderson said.

"So it's not taking up space in their garage. They're not paying for a storage unit. They can just come use it when they need to and save money," Molignaro said.

In addition to sustainability, it's also a way to get to know your neighbors.

"Just bringing everyone together and serving a bigger purpose, just to help one another," Molignaro said.