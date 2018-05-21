Is CBD oil beneficial medicine for dogs?

It's called cannabidiol, or CBD oil for short, and Grand Valley Hemp Infusions in Grand Junction, Colorado is selling it for dogs.

"It can calm them down, like dogs that are in kennels and are really hyper. It calms them down. It also helps with seizures," said Keasha Cagle, the owner of Grand Valley Hemp Infusions.

Cagle said it also works for dogs that have pain.

"I have a little Jack Russel (terrier) and she has really bad arthritis. I can tell if I forget to give it to her after a day or two, she starts limping around really bad," Cagle said.

She says the results are obvious.

"But once I give it to her again, a few hours later she's back, playing with the big dogs again," Cagle said.

It all sounds great, but veterinarians said there is another side.

"Using CBD oils, it may affect liver enzymes so you really have to pay attention to medication that you might be using previously," said Veterinarian Gary Rechten.

Rechten said using the right amount of the product is still a challenge.

"Where we are having our issues right now is, actually being able to dose appropriately for the effects that we are looking for," Rechten said.

Because there are still a lot of unknowns with CBD oil.

"Even in the human market, they don't have a lot of this worked out. As far as the dosage and everything like that," Rechten said.