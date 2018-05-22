Man donates late-wife's glass studio to after-school arts program

The Eastern Iowa Arts Academy received its biggest donation ever when a man showed up on its doorstep with a U-Haul full of art supplies.

They said his name was Lonnie and he was from the Des Moines area. His wife was a stained glass artist. When she passed away, he wanted to find the best place to donate all of it.

He drove the full U-Haul all the way from Des Moines to Cedar Rapids.

"I got really weepy when it came in. I just couldn't get over it," Heather Wagner said.

Heather Wagner and George Madlon are both instructors at the academy. They say they are both still in disbelief.

"I mean it's endless what we could do it is such a huge gift," Madlon said.

All together, they estimate it's worth more than $20,000 making it the biggest donation they've ever received.

They say the stained glass classes at the academy are already some of the most popular classes.