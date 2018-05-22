Men volunteer to plant gardens for those who aren't able

Gardening is more than just a hobby for some people: it's a sustainable food source. That's why two young men in Monroe, Louisiana took it upon themselves to plant gardens for free to those who aren't able to do it themselves.

"Y'all just make me feel so proud and so happy. I'm so grateful," said Mary Jenkins, who just got a free raised garden.

Darian Belton and Jordan Dunn don't mind getting their hands dirty. In fact, they want to.

"It feels good, putting the seed down. Watching it grow. Watching it produce fruit. It's a beautiful thing," said Darian Belton, owner of T&T Plant-ery.

Belton has a full-time job at a car rental place, but what really drives him, is creating a sustainable food source; especially for those who can't do it themselves.

"We want to inspire more people to grow their own food. Put seeds in the dirt and grow your fresh organic produce," said Belton.

"We want to give people the opportunity to do it themselves. Learn how to be more self-dependent. Growing their own food in the backyard," said Jordan Dunn, Belton's partner in the Urban Garden Project.

The 26-year-old grows his own seedlings in his backyard. This way, he has a gardening starter kit when he gets ready to set up a plot for someone who needs it.

Belton and Dunn use social media to get the word out about their urban garden project. It didn't take long for people to say, "Yes, I want to grow my own food."

For Mary Jenkins, it's a Godsend that she'll be able to have fresh veggies: something she used to do herself, but physically couldn't do it this year.

"I'm just so happy. They planted tomatoes, cabbage okra. I'm going to eat well," said Jenkins.

Belton and Dunn are doing these gardens out of their own pocket. They use the hashtag on social media #growyourownfood.