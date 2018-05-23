Fake IDs may be getting more realistic

Those who work at bars are reporting an increase in people carrying fake IDs. It leaves businesses taking extra steps in order to keep their bars open.

The word is out and bars and restaurants are taking note. Bradley Moore is the general manager of Laka Lono Tiki Bar in downtown Omaha, Nebraska.

"Pretty consistent string of fake IDs," he said. "If we hear there is a new string of fakes, we let everybody know."

Recently, he's confiscated a noticeably higher amount of fake IDs. One big reason, he said, is that school is out for summer in many places.

"Some of these 19 and 20 year olds who heard about these cool new bars from their upperclassmen are going to try and find a way to go out," he said.

Terrah Erdman is the night manager at Crescent Moon, also in Omaha.

"You know the common states that are typically what they use as a fake," she said.

Some of the state IDs she looks especially close at are Illinois, Ohio, Connecticut and Maryland. She said those are very common among the fake IDs going around right now.

As newer technology can make fakes more realistic, some bars also purchase resources to help them out.

"There's a book that's issued you can purchase, too, to compare," said Erdman.

That book helps them compare IDs to the government issued one. Some of the other things bartenders look for include laminate peeling, no black light mark or an odd colored watermark.

Moore said he gets frustrated with those with fakes because they're not just jeopardizing their own future, it could shut down his business.

"Could result in huge fines and loss of liquor license; which for us, because we're just a bar, that is all of our income right there," he said.

Police say even they're having a harder time picking out fake IDs right now. A sergeant said they're easily accessible for minors; especially now that most kids have smartphones and can buy them without their parents knowing.