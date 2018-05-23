Burglars strip Habitat for Humanity home the day before move-in

Move-in plans for a family are now on hold after burglars broke into their Habitat for Humanity home.

"We've had minor break-ins before, some vandalism on some of our properties, but nothing like this," said Monica Bradley, executive director for the Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity in Mississippi.

Bradley's heart sank when she heard the devastating news.

"This is the first time that we've had a house broken into where it has been completely stripped down like this one has," said Bradley.

William Samford, his wife and mother-in-law were scheduled to move in the next day. At 66-years-old, the Samfords were to become first-time home owners.

"We came over to get a termite inspection and when I drove up, I noticed the window of the house had been broken in," said Samford.

Samford saw the broken glass on the home's porch and feared the worst.

"And when we entered the house, we saw that the countertop and sink, stove, refrigerator, and the bathroom in the hallway had been removed," said Samford.

Lights, washing machine and even the toilet completed the list of things stolen. Habitat officials are frustrated. This same home was the target of an attempted break-in earlier this month.

"Two weeks ago, someone tried and we were able to board up the windows that needed to be boarded up and keep them from coming in. This time they broke into the front of the house. Very blatantly coming in through the front of the house," said Bradley.

Sergeant Dareall Thompson said investigators were able to gather fingerprints at the home and will continue to investigate.

"It has been a long process. And we were right at the end. And then this occurred," said Samford.

Bradley said they will look at ways to prevent future break-ins. For now, the Samfords must wait before they can start this new chapter in their lives. The break-in will delay the family for weeks before they can move into the new home.

"Devastated, but a lot worse could've happened. But, we're going to make it by the grace of God," said Samford.

For more information on how you can help the Samford family, you can call the Lauderdale County Habitat for Humanity Office at 601-485-4992 or email the Executive Director at mbradley.habitat@gmail.com.