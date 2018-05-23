Couple makes tiny home out of a van, travels the country

Most couples have goals of owning a home or traveling: one couple accomplished both at the same time.

Pete Thuli and Taylor Bucher sitting in their re-designed home on wheels.

Pete Thuli and Taylor Bucher graduated from University of Wisconsin Eau Claire a few years ago and decided that desk jobs weren't for them. Instead, they turned an old airport transit van into their home. It is a whopping 86 square feet complete with four wheels attached to the bottom. It's powered entirely on two solar panels attached to the roof of the van.

"If you wanna know if you can really live with someone and make a life with them. You should live with them in a van," Thuli jokes. "You will know in like a week. You literally can't run away from each other."

Thuli's parents have a wood shop where they make chiropractic tables. Thuli says it was easy for him and Bucher to make the van since they had the luxury of tools and scrap wood from his parents.

Their process of creating their van sparked an idea for them to write an E-book teaching others how to do the same.

"We want to help others experience what we have experienced," Bucher said.

Thuli and Bucher traveled to dozens of states across the U.S. They weren't alone. Their 90 lb pup, Snoop, has been apart of every road trip.

They said some of their favorite cities they visited are Portland, Oregon and San Francisco. The couple lives by the saying: own less and do more. That phrase drives them to explore and try out new things.

"I don't know. It's enjoyable. It's great to find a community where ever we go," Bucher said.

The young couple that are 24 and 25-years-old have over 60,000 followers on Instagram. Their strong social presence attracted sponsorships from a lot companies. Their most recent business deal is with Duluth Trading Company.

After traveling the country for a year, the couple is back in Wisconsin with a new project. They are revamping a new van, but this time it isn't for themselves.

"We want to help other people who maybe don't have the skills or equipment to make something of their own," Thuli said.

Their new van is just under 6-feet wide and 14-feet long. Similar to the van they live in, they will make storage compartments and a movable bed, but they will add a compost toilet.

"A lot of people reach out to us and telling us they remodeled a van after reading our book," Thuli said, "It's a nice feeling."

Thuli and Bucher said they will continue to live out of their van until it's insufficient.

"Once it stops making us happy., then we will try something else," Bucher said.