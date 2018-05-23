Michigan officials seek answers from U.S. Olympic leaders

Victims of Larry Nassar's abuse will spend their whole lives dealing with that pain.

Wednesday, U.S. House members grilled several American Olympic officials over what is being done to prevent more cases of athletes being sexually abused.

Wednesday's hearing took place in a subcommittee within the House Energy and Commerce Committee. The hearing included five officials from U.S Olympic Committee and its subsidiaries.

It also included the president and CEO of the U.S. Center for SafeSport, an independent investigative branch to stop sexual abuse and other types of abuse against American athletes.

Shellie Pfohl, the organization's president and CEO, said nearly 150 people are now banned as a result of their work.

She said, "That's no small detail. 142 individuals permanently unable to coach, or participate in Olympic or Paralympic sports."

Meanwhile, USA Gymnastics President and CEO Kerry Perry revealed new data on abuse cases.

Perry said, "As of January of this year through April, USA Gymnastics had approximately 275 cases. Of that 275, about 78 went to the center [for SafeSport] for sexual abuse."