Gun shop sells bullet-shielding backpacks

An item in hot demand is being sold at a Janesville, Wisconsin gun shop and it isn't a gun.

Nearly 30 lives were lost in two major school shootings three months apart and people continue to ask when it will stop.

"You wake up that morning and as a parent of three not wanting to drop your kids off at school. Everybody is like 'I never thought it would happen here' and it just keeps happening," said Charity Endres, CTR Firearms owner.

Endres owns CTR Firearms with her husband and a popular item they've been selling aren't guns, but backpacks. It looks like a regular backpack.

"You get your school books and other pockets as well," said Endres.

There are two ballistic plates in the back. Endres said It won't stop all bullets but it will slow them down.

"I'm just as fearful and the reason I went to get these backpacks is to protect my children. I do trust other people with my kids and if that means to school with some extra protection by all means," said Endres.

The backpacks cost about $160 and Endres said they're worth every penny.

"Pull and you lock around your chest and now you're protected in both the front and back," said Endres.

Endres said this backpack isn't just for students, but anyone who wants an extra layer of protection.

"It just takes seconds for something to happen," said Endres.

Endres said her younger kids have to keep their backpacks in their school lockers. She plans to ask the school board to allow kids to have their backpacks with them inside the classrooms.

A Janesville School District spokesperson said these rules are in place but they don't know if anyone is really enforcing this rule and no one has approached them about this issue.