Increase in 'digital disabilities'

Digital disabilities: that's the term doctors use when describing an increase in carpal tunnel symptoms in our joints.

Doctors blame the phone, tablet or computer in our lives for an increase in these painful symptoms.

Sandra Jackson is a nurse who needs her wrists to write, type and use her phone.

"Painful to hold as well as it was just too, my hand was so tender so I couldn't hold it," said Jackson.

The weight of the phone in the wrist position is too much too bear in her left hand.

But not in her right hand because she had this one surgically fixed with a minimally invasive procedure. Her orthopedic surgeon, Doctor Geoffrey Konopka, cut the ligaments causing pain through two small incisions.

He said more patients need this procedure as they're more frequently experiencing the symptoms of carpal tunnel.

"We've known for close to 100 years that repetitive motions can, are very associated with carpal tunnel," said Konopka.

He calls them "digital disabilities," and said it can include the elbow, thumb, neck and hands. The symptoms are painful and caused by repetitive motion with the joints.

Konopka said, "They've been holding their phones in a certain position, their fingers will go numb or they'll have a lot of tingling."

He said most patients have little to no pain within four weeks of surgery.

Jackson said she loves the results. She's pain-free in one hand and planning for the same procedure in her other.

"I'm looking forward to that because like I say, I have a lot of problems with this hand now," she explained.

Most insurance should cover procedures to repair carpal tunnel.