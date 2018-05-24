Recycling truck driver says he caught thief in the act

The side of Emilio Ortega's truck says, "Act Locally." The BV Recycling truck driver did just that last week. Ortega was driving his collection route last Thursday in College Station, Texas, when he said he saw a man acting suspicious.

"I saw a gentleman pull up in front of me looking non-stop at a certain house. All of a sudden, he backed in and I saw him grab a few packages and throw them in the back of his truck," Ortega said.

It was the man's treatment of fishing poles that tipped Ortega off.

"What got me thinking that something was going on was when he threw the fishing poles in the back of the truck. I'm an avid fisherman and I know how much that stuff costs. I know I wouldn't have thrown my stuff like that," said Ortega/

Convinced the man was stealing the property, Ortega followed him, took down his license plate and called 911. College Station Police later found the man, Joseph Wayne Koon, and arrested him. Police reported that the stolen property, valued at nearly $600, was still in the back of his truck.

"Everyone works hard for their money and their stuff, so it's just frustrating that someone would steal," Ortega said.

Ortega is happy the owners have their belongings back. He and his fellow drivers will continue to keep a watchful eye.

"We all drive the same routes and we get to see what vehicles are out there, so we're keeping an eye out," Ortega said.

