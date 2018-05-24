Rowe swears off super PAC dollars in 1st district Dem primary

It traditionally takes a lot of money to win a seat in federal government. The June primary for the Democratic nomination in Iowa's first congressional district doesn't look to be an exception.

Unless you’re looking at Courtney Rowe’s campaign.

The latest Federal Election Commission reports show at the start of April, Rowe had raised just $13,000.

Compare that to the three other Democrats vying for the chance to run against GOP Congressman Rod Blum in November. Abby Finkenauer had raised about $1.1 million; Thomas Heckroth, $305,000; and George Ramsey, $61,000.

For Rowe, the modest money means no expensive ads on TV or catchy slogans. What you see with her is largely what you get. She’s a Cedar Rapids aerospace engineer, running the grassiest or grassroots campaigns.

“There’s nobody behind the curtain here,” said Rowe. “This is just me. I think that’s what people want.”

Rowe has created her own promotional material and her own webpage. Her campaign staff is all volunteers. Compensation is sometimes creative.

“My treasurer, said Rowe, “I give him a box of chocolates every quarter when he fills out our reports.”

You might think the lowest earnings and having to stretch the dollar are concerns for the candidate, but Rowe is ok with it. She’s the only Democratic candidate in the primary rejecting all super PAC dollars. Getting money’s influence out of politics is ultimately why Rowe says she’s running.

“What I’ve seen is so many candidates that can’t talk about the issues that they want to talk about,’ said Rowe. “They can’t really stand up once they get elected for the issues that we want them to stand up for because of money in politics.”

Rowe knows the move means she’s got a tough battle ahead. So be it, she says. Rowe may not have the big bucks or the big-name endorsements, but she thinks just running can help make a difference.

“When I started this, people told me, ‘Courtney, this can’t be done,’” said Rowe. “I said, ‘You know what? It’s never going to change unless we at least try.’”

Some key issues for Rowe-- besides reforming campaign finance:

-Tuition-free public college and trade schools

-Universal healthcare

-A 15 dollar minimum wage

-Legalization of cannabis