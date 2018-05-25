Boating safety advocates show the latest technology

Roger Janik volunteers through the Wisconsin Power Boat Squadron to perform free boat inspections and educate people about the latest safety features built for boats.

"A majority of the people that drown are on a beautiful perfect day, no waves and something happens," Janik said.

That's why the Wisconsin Power Boat Squadron is showing off some new life jackets that are less bulky and inflate with the pull of a ripcord.

"It goes right around your waist, clips on and turn this around and it's good for paddle sports, small boat sailing where you need to keep your body free," Bill Doehr said. He wore a new life jacket that looks like a pouch that goes around your waist.

Children should always wear life jackets when they're out on the water, but even on good weather days, it's a good idea for adults, too.

"A sense of 'well, maybe I don't need it today because everything looks good,' but maybe you get hit or your child falls into the water and unfortunately, we hear too often that the parent doesn't come back," Rodger Janik with Central Wisconsin Power Squadron said.