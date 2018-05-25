Dangers of DIY sunscreen

For moms like Kaitlyn Crowder, finding a safe approach to sunblock is high on the list this summer.

"At least me as a mother, I'm already watching what I'm putting on myself and what I'm putting on my child. It kind of scares me," said Crowder.

Dermatologist Dr. Meredith Overholt has seen patients, who are concerned about chemicals, turn to essential oils and other do-it-yourself options as natural alternatives. She wants patients to know, sunscreen is the safest option.

"Sunscreens make it into your blood stream at a very, very minimal amount. In fact most studies report them in parts per million: tiny parts that are insignificant," said Overholt.

Overholt urged people who still want to DIY their sunscreen to use the right ingredients and know the risks of using a product that's not regulated by the government.

"If you've got sunlight, which will cause cancer, and a chemical which may not do anything, go with the known not the unknown," she said.

Overholt tells patients to look beyond SPF on sunscreen bottles. Make sure it's a broad spectrum sunscreen, or see if it's made with a mineral like titanium or zinc that will protect from ultraviolet A (UVA) and ultraviolet B (UVB) rays.

Crowder, who is also an essential oils educator, warns before reaching for essential oils to make your own sunblock, be sure to add zinc: a mineral that's found in broad spectrum sunscreen.

"If you're making your own sunscreens, you want to use something as a skin blocking agent like a zinc oxide agent and that's going to prevent the sun from going down and burning you," said Crowder.

She added that there are some oils to leave out when going in the sun.

"Some oils you want to avoid would be any citrus oil which are photosensitive, which means they can burn you if you go out in the sun and the other one is bergamot, which is photo toxic. So, you kind of want to put those where the sun doesn't shine," said Crowder.