Mother-daughter duo is on a mission to stop bullying

Just about everyone knows someone who has been affected by bullying. For Ameka Powell, it started in middle school.

"I got bullied by a group of boys for three years, my whole middle school career," Powell said. "It really shattered my self-esteem and made me lose my sense of purpose and who I am."

Powell said it was so bad, she attempted suicide. Now, at age 22, she is on a mission to help other kids.

"I just want to share that message that it is possible to get to the other side," she said.

Ameka Powell and her mother, Jessie Laine Powell, teamed up to start a movement called, "It's Over Now - Stop the Bullying." With the help of The Anthany and Eunice Beatty Family Foundation (AEBFF), Ameka Powell has shared her story with students across Fayette County in Kentucky.

"The intent is for them to leave with some tools to understand the problem, how to cope with it, and how to react to the situation so that they are not placed in any danger," said Anthany Beatty, a former police chief in Lexington, Kentucky.

On Wednesday night, an anti-bullying rally was held at Lexington Catholic High School as part of the movement. Student artwork and poems were displayed and guest speakers shared their personal story of how bullying affected them, including Lexington activist and artist, Devine Carama.

Ameka and Jessie Laine Powell performed an original song in front of the crowd called, "It's Over Now." The lyrics perfectly capturing their message that you can conquer bullying and help put a stop to it.

"Know what your children are doing," said Jessie Laine Powell. "Get in their business, open their drawers, investigate, listen, observe. Don't be so busy with your day-to-day life."

Ameka Powell added it is up to kids who are seeing or experiencing bullying to "tell someone."

