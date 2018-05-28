Democratic gubernatorial candidates speak out against Boulton at forum

A Democratic state senator who's running for Iowa governor now faces accusations of sexual misconduct from three women.

The women say Nate Boulton touched them inappropriately during separate incidents.

Boulton is in a six way race for the Democratic nomination for governor.

Just four of the six democratic candidates sat on a panel for a forum in Brighton. Hubbell couldn't attend, and Boulton canceled after word of the allegations came out.

"This kind of behavior, sexual harassment misconduct is not only wrong for our politics, it's wrong for our society in general," candidate John Norris said.

"I would say Nate Boulton, his behavior really disqualifies him from leading our state government," candidate Cathy Glasson said.

"I just don't ever condone sexual harassment or sexual misconduct," candidate Andy McGuire said.

"So I to believe that Senator Nate Boulton needs to back out of the race, we can't have that cloud over the race," candidate Ross Willburn said.

One woman attending the forum says she was going to vote for Boulton, but says she is going to have to make a switch.

"I thought he had a very bright future ahead of him and had been following him and had supported his campaign financially so I'm quite disappointed to hear the news today, very disappointed he's not here to at least defend himself," Janet Caldwell said.

Boulton sent out a statement Wednesday saying he wanted to apologize to the women that came forward.

"Regardless of the difference in my memory of the context of the situation, it is not my place to disqualify what these women felt at that time or in hindsight," Boulton said.

The chairman of the Republican Party of Iowa Jeff Kaufmann released a statement. He called the allegations against Boulton "deeply disturbing."