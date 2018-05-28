UPDATE: Raptor Resource Project posts heartfelt video after eaglets die

The Raptor Resource Project says two eaglets at the Decorah North nest died on May 25.

The two eggs hatched on May 18 and May 20 in the nest.

The Raptor Resource Project says a blackfly strike carries a pathogen that overwhelms young birds. The blackflies combined with the heat and humidity, was why the eaglets died.

The project also says the late hatch of the eaglets may have also made an impact in their health.

Sherri from the Raptor Resource Project said, "We were given a miracle gift and got to know two eaglets who showed us their fierce and feisty nature for seven and five days...that is what I will hold onto, and the determination and dedication of these parents."