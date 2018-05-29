Solar powered home tested against electricity powered home

Those with the Perry County Housing Development Alliance in Kentucky are hoping to switch some of their homes to solar energy.

HDA recently received a grant and is currently building its first solar-powered home. The house is constructed next to an identical one, which is powered by electricity.

Officials with HDA said the solar energy powered home is expected to have a monthly power bill of $50, while the similar home powered by electricity typically sees a monthly bill between $120 to $150. They want to see if building solar power homes for low-income individuals and families will be a good way for them to help people in need.

"If this works out the way we think it's going to work out, I honestly see HDA doing a number of our homes that we build every year as solar," said Frank Morris, a residential energy specialist with the Perry County Housing Development Alliance.

If the homeowner does not consume all of the solar energy they have available per month, then Kentucky Power will provide them with a credit the following month toward their bill.

Morris said they plan to finish the solar home by August.

He said HDA usually builds between 20 to 25 new homes per year and does 60 home rehabs per year.