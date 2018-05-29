'I'm surprised I'm not dead:' Man recalls being struck by lightning

It's one of mother nature's most powerful charges that kills 47 people on average per year -- lightning.

A lightning bolt can travel up to 200,000 mph and can heat up the surrounding air to around 50,000 degrees Fahrenheit. For the ones counting, that's five times hotter than the sun's surface. Impressive. Even more impressive? Surviving a lightning strike and living to tell your story.

One Winchester, Kentucky man falls into this category. Bob Ham, a retired record producer and author, recalls his encounter with lightning more than two decades ago in Salem, Virginia. It happened on a day that featured partly sunny skies, a few passing storms, and some outside work on an AC condenser unit. To this day, he considers himself lucky to be alive.

"I'm surprised I'm not dead to tell you the truth," Ham said.

The experience has left him with a lot more respect for mother nature and what it can bring.

"I have a greater respect for the fact that a storm just passed through here and the skies clearing and you can still hear it in the distance. That's when it got me," Ham said.

The powerful lightning strike threw him back nearly 15 feet. He was left gasping for air and temporarily blinded. After gathering himself and understanding what had happened, he was able to walk away with no major injuries or burns. However, there was something that took him by surprise.

"I was stunned that there was no electrical shock with this. It was just force and pressure," said Ham.

At the time of the strike, the lightning bolt hit the AC unit before bouncing onto the wrench Ham was holding. Now, more than 20 years later, the lightning strike left its mark and serves as a daily reminder of what had happened.

"I was holding the wrench like this and it got me here, on the fingertips, and here, here on the fingertips, and here. You see the palms are fine, everything else is fine, here is fine. And I say burn, it wasn't like a heat burn it was an electrical burn," Ham said.

About 100 lightning bolts strike every second across the world, and since 2007, seven people have died in Kentucky. An even more surprising fact is that lightning can strike up to 75 miles away from the storm.

"You may think the danger has passed, the sky may be clearing, but if the storm has just passed, then you're certainly within range of being struck by this," Ham said.

Just because a storm hasn't hit your area or it's past your area, it doesn't mean you're not in striking distance. It's a saying meteorologist's preach every time severe weather hits, "when thunder roars, go indoors!"

Lightning Myths/Facts:

Myth: Lightning never strikes the same place twice.

Fact: Lightning often strikes the same place twice, especially if it's a tall, pointy, object.

Myth: If outside in a thunderstorm, you should see shelter under a tree to stay dry.

Fact: Being under a tree is the second leading cause of lightning casualties.

Myth: If it's not raining or there aren't clouds overhead, you're safe from lightning.

Fact: Lightning often strikes more than 3 miles from the center of the storm. Lightning bolts can strike up to 15 miles away.

Myth: Rubber tires on a car protect you from lightning.

Fact: Most cars are safe from lightning, but it's the metal roof and sides that protect you, not the rubber tires.