How to talk to your kids about gun safety

A 10-year-old girl from Scioto County, Ohio, is recovering in the hospital Friday after being accidentally shot with a rifle by her cousin. She was airlifted to Huntington, West Virginia in critical condition, but has been upgraded to fair condition.

The incident could serve as a good reminder to talk to your kids and family about guns.

Carole Holbrook has been around guns all her life. Her dad was a gun collector.

"He taught me when I was about 3 years old," she said.

She came to a public park with her 5-year-old grandson. Her guns were all locked up at home.

"They don't even know where they are because I don't want any accidents," she said.

Meanwhile, over on the playground, Nicole Johnson has different feelings.

"I don't allow them into my house," she said.

She talked to her 5-year-old daughter about them for about two years.

"If you see a gun, don't touch it," said Johnson. "Come get an adult."

It's a message mimicked by her daughter's school.

But Johnson's worries about kids playing with guns, even if they are warned, frighten her, especially in light of the recent shooting involving the 10-year-old and her 13-year-old cousin.

"I don't like guns, that's one very good reason I don't like guns," said Johnson.

Johnny Ray Rice, owner of Johnny Ray's Backwoods Guns, has a .17 HMR, similar to the one used in last week's incident.

Deputies said the boy is very familiar with guns and was looking through the scope and dropped the gun, damaging it. When he showed it to an adult, the broken piece hit the trigger, firing the gun. The bullet hit the girl in the abdomen.

"The lack of safety precautions is a concern," said Rice. "People need to create a dialogue. Talk to the kids."

He's got four rules: Treat every gun as if it's loaded. Never point a gun at something you don't want to destroy. Keep your finger off the trigger. Make sure you're aware of what's behind your target.

"If you follow those four safety rules, you'll never have issues," he said.

Still, Rice is amazed at how often customers and longtime gun owners break them.

"I think people get complacent," he said.

Johnson hopes her daughter never needs the rule she's been taught. She feels for the shooter in this case, who is almost the same age as her brother.

"That boy, it's going to scar him," she said.

Holbrook said her feelings haven't changed about guns either. She wouldn't feel safe in her house without one.

"I've never had to use it, but you never know these days," she said.