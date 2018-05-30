Man is on a mission to mow 50 lawns in 50 states

Fifty lawns in 50 states: that's Rodney Smith's goal as he works to show children how they can help out neighbors in need.

It's a chore many people take for granted, but this season Todd and Melissa Muller are not able to mow their very hilly lawn. "It's extremely frustrating," Todd Muller said.

In June 2017, the couple were vacationing in New York when they decided to go for a ride on their Harley Davidson. "We had a man run a stop sign. We hit him doing about 50 miles an hour," Todd Muller said

"I remember the pain and rolling on the ground three times and then feeling the pain kicking in. And I saw cops over my head, and help arrived and them just trying to calm me down. And I was just hyperventilating, panicking," Melissa Muller said.

Todd Muller had a traumatic brain injury and a torn his knee MCL. Melissa Muller fractured her pelvis and bruised her ribs.

"It's very difficult to do much of anything. Even going for a walk is fatiguing," Todd Muller said.

"Like, wow. He's still alive today, so he's alive for a purpose," said Smith, the founder of Raising Men Lawn Care Service, an organization that challenges kids to help the elderly, disabled, single moms and veterans.

This summer the Alabama native is mowing 50 lawns in 50 states. A neighbor nominated the Mullers to be Smith's stop in Vermont. "So for me to come cut his lawn, I'm glad I can help him out," Smith said.

Smith is also stopping at schools to teach children lawn mower safety and the importance of community service. He said kids need to get out of the house. "They stay inside too much playing video games, so I just wanted to get them involved, show them that they too can make a difference with a lawn mower," he said. You can see the impact of his work by just looking at the faces of the people he helps. "They're real happy, and the shock that someone is just traveling to all 50 states and mowing free lawns," he said.

"It's pretty overwhelming. It really is. We're very thankful," Todd Muller said.