Iowa DNR receives cross section of 440 year old tree

The Science Center of Iowa donated a cross section from a 440 year-old white oak tree to the Iowa Department of Natural Resources.

The cross section is about 3-feet in width, and was located along the Des Moines River north of Hartford in northeast Warren County. It is one of two cross sections from the tree. The other is on display at the Science Center of Iowa in Des Moines.

“These cross sections are pretty special and unique," said Mark Rouw, of the Science Center of Iowa. "There is only one other species of tree in Iowa that has been found to surpass the age of this white oak."

The tree was cut down and hauled away to a saw mill to be sanded down. Wood stabilizer was applied several times, and a drying process followed. The process took around four years.

“We are looking forward to incorporating several educational pieces to the display in the near future,” said Emma Hanigan, DNR urban forester. “We are excited to share this piece of history with Iowans!”

The cross section will be on permanent display for the public on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the atrium of the Wallace State Office Building in Des Moines.