Lawsuit says Iowa's voter ID law violates state constitution

A lawsuit claims Iowa's new voter identification law violates the state constitution.

Priorities USA Foundation says the lawsuit was filed Wednesday in Polk County District Court in Des Moines. The national group, which is covering legal costs, provided a copy of the lawsuit.

It's the first legal challenge against the new ID requirement and its provisions. Parts of the law will be in effect for Iowa's upcoming June 5 primary, though a requirement to show ID to cast a regular ballot won't be in place until 2019.

The lawsuit's plaintiffs are the League of United Latin American Citizens of Iowa and an Iowa State University student.

Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate is named as a defendant in the suit. His office did not respond to a request for comment.