Eight-year-old saves mom's life, treats police chief to lunch with reward

As soon as you meet 8-year-old Dayne Cordell, you notice he is a spunky kid with a lot of energy.

This past year, when his mom was in trouble, Dayne put the silly aside to help her.

"I had a heart attack, a stroke and a seizure all at one time," Rabecka Cordell said.

Dayne sprung into action, calling 911 to get a paramedic to their home immediately. His mom had no idea it was her son who saved her.

"I woke up in the hospital, told him, 'Thank you,' and he thinks it's cool," she said.

To honor the young boy's heroic actions, the National Emergency Numbers Association presented him with the Young Hero Award at their conference on Mackinac Island last week.

As part of his reward, Dayne was given a gift card to Famous Dave's Barbecue. His mom said he wanted to use it to take the police chief to lunch.

"If he wanted to see me, I felt like I had to be here to make it happen,"

Flint Police Chief Timothy Johnson said. "That's just what we're trying to do out here is reach the youth and younger teenagers, to let them know we're their friends and not the enemy. And, we all have kids and we all love kids and we want to see the best for them because they are our future."

But hero is a title Dayne is still getting used to.

"He says he's not. He says he just saved his mom's life because he loves me," Cordell said.

"She wouldn't have been here to say that if he wouldn't have did what he did, so it makes him a hero," Johnson said.

He said Dayne is a great example to other young kids and their parents.

"We need to teach our kids when something happens that's out of our control or one of us, our mother or father, fall, or sister or brother, to pick up the phone and call 911," Johnson said.