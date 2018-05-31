Candidates prepare for the primary election

We're only a few days away from the Iowa primary elections. And candidates are out in full force, making last minute campaign stops.

On the Democratic side, five people are vying for their party's nomination for governor. They include Andy McGuire, John Norris, Fred Hubbel, Ross Wilburn and Cathy Glasson.

On the Republican side the only candidate is Governor Kim Reynolds. She says her focus is on the general election.

Reynolds had a campaign stop in Cedar Rapids today where she served up some popcorn and ice cream.

Reynolds says her campaign focuses on the positive things happening in Iowa. She cites small business growth, like Great American Popcorn.

TV9 asked the Governor is she's been following the Democratic primary race. And who she would prefer to campaign against.

"No I'm just focused on what we've done," Reynolds said. "When I talk to job creators in the state they talk about how business has never been better we need workers which means opportunities for Iowans."