Therapy dog pilot program helps calm students while reading

Reading is a lot more fun at Sunrise Elementary School.

Following what schools in Shawano are doing, Sturgeon Bay Schools introduced a therapy dog pilot program. It's one piece of the puzzle to support students emotionally.

"I just think it's really cool to be able to read to dogs because they don't correct your mistakes and they don't care what you read to them, and they're just calm," said Benjiman Marsh, a fifth-grader.

The pilot program is also a partnership with the Fox Valley Humane Association.

The goal is to eventually have a certified therapy dog in all of the Sturgeon Bay schools every day, even helping students having a tough time.

"From my understanding, with Shawano school, that's a great tool. It takes an adult approximately 45 minutes to an hour to calm a student where a dog can take minutes, so it is a huge impact for the students and the staff," said therapy dog coordinator Julie LaLuzerne.

Since it started in January, everyone has noticed results.

"Everybody, the smiles on their faces, you watch their shoulders drop, they're more relaxed, and that's really the whole point of this is, to bring a sense of calm and make this a fun happy place for everybody, staff included," said Brian O'Handley, principal at Sunrise and Sawyer elementary schools.