Wisconsin students provide DNR with a 'bear' essential

As their range expands in Wisconsin, more bears are finding themselves in places they shouldn't be, like the one that roamed into Green Bay just a few years ago along Shawano Avenue.

Two Pulaski students stand by the bear trap they built for the DNR in Tech Ed. class (WBAY photo)

With that in mind, some high school students are helping the DNR help bears that find themselves in the wrong place.

First impressions often say a lot.

"When I walked outside it was like, wow, great craftsmanship and I can't be happier with the product, it's going to serve us for decades and decades," says DNR Wildlife Biologist James Robaidek.

Recognizing the need for an additional, more centrally located bear trap and transport trailer, Robaidek approached the advanced engineering class at Pulaski High School.

Seven months later, this trap, which would have cost more than $6,000 to purchase, is ready to go.

And it was all built nearly from scratch.

"They had to design what they wanted. They had to research other pieces that other people have done. There were no blueprints that they got," says Pulaski Tech Ed teacher Jerad Marsh.

"Good experience. I mean, it took a lot of brainstorming to figure out how we were going to build this, and yeah, it was real cool," says Chasten Fatla, a Pulaski junior.

Robiadek says the trap will be used all over Northeast Wisconsin.

"It's for the bear that really, not just a regular nuisance bear but the ones that really get in a predicament. We'll dart them, put them in here. This allows us to transport them to safety because we don't know when a bear wakes up," says Robaidek.

When the bear does wake up, it will be in a trailer built with pride by students from Pulaski.

"If I was just making it for myself, probably would have taken a few more shortcuts, but here we really made sure that we did everything nice and finished it well," says Pulaski junior Brock Bogacz.