12-year-old takes classes at a university and works in the research lab

Unique students at he University of Toledo prove that it's never too late or too early to get your degree. Earlier this month, a 96-year-old World War II veteran graduated from the university, but a 12-year-old also is taking classes there and working in a research lab on campus. He is a published scientific researcher too.

Daniel Liu is right at home on campus. He said he is in the lab almost every day except weekends.

Daniel is officially a student at a public high school school, but he's been studying at UT since he was 11. "I'm taking all my classes here at UT, but I am also enrolled at Ottawa Hills High School, so I am getting credit there for these classes," he explained.

Daniel is part of a three-person team that created a chemical reaction that results in a faster, cheaper and more environmentally friendly way to make pharmaceutical drugs and agrochemicals like pesticides.

Dr. Michael Young is part of Daniel's team. "I suspect it won't be long before he's telling me things I don't know. As soon as class is out for the summer, he was eager to continue his work. He is often here as much as I am, putting in 12-hour days," he said.

Young has taught the budding chemist for more than a year. "I'll be honest, sometimes it's a little intimidating for me. I think to myself, 'What would I be doing today if I had been that good at the age of 11?'" he said.

So just how smart is Daniel? Young doesn't hesitate to answer that question. "On the first exam, the average score was a 50. Daniel got a 99 and remember he was 11 at the time," he said.

Dr. Mohit Kapoor is a postdoctoral researcher at UT. She said working with Daniel is like working with a doctoral student. "He's a genius. He knows most of the things going on around this lab. I think he will accomplish a lot of great things in his life," said Kapoor.

And what's happening in the UT lab today could one day help all of us.

Daniel's goal is to help others. "I'd like to develop drugs to help people who have illnesses or medical conditions," he said.

In addition to his research work, Daniel is also an accomplished musician. He plays cello in the University of Toledo orchestra.

So what's the next chapter in Daniel's story? He marked a major milestone this weekend when he became a teenager. He turned 13 Sunday.

By the age of 14, Daniel hopes to be a college student. His top choices include Harvard and MIT.