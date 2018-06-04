College student uses birthday fundraiser to pay off school lunch debt

We've all heard the saying, "It's better to give than to receive."

That's exactly how a man decided to celebrate his 20th birthday.

"You know, parents go through a lot of stress, even kids in elementary school go through a lot of stress, so if I could take away the kid being told that he's in debt and having to take a note home to his parents and have his parents be stressed by that, that's what I wanted for my birthday," said Jacob Sinclair.

Last year, Sinclair used his 19th birthday to raise money for The Diaper Alliance, raising about $200. This year he decided to support kids within the district he once attended.

Sinclair called all six elementary schools in the Midland Public School district in Michigan. He wanted to find out how much school lunch debt existed at each school. The total came out to more than $800.

He then put up a GoFundMe campaign, asking for support to fulfill his birthday wish. A few dozen people pitched in, raising more than $1,000.

Bob Cooper, the district's associate superintendent, said some of the debt was from kids who were struggling, but hadn't qualified yet for free or reduced lunches; others who don't qualify but still need the help; and maybe even some who forgot their money.

The debt could have been as little as 50 cents for some students, while others had much more.

Cooper called Sinclair "selfless," adding it's rare to have someone his age do something so extraordinary.

When Sinclair first put out the call for help he wasn't sure his birthday wish would come true. But in less than four days he brought in enough money to cover each elementary student's debt, plus a little extra for the future.

"But then I saw the money coming in and that worry went away pretty quickly. It went away within hours. Yeah, I think it really shows how our community can get together like this," Sinclair said.

Sinclair plans to do another fundraiser for his 21st birthday, but he hasn't decided who will benefit.