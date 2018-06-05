Paralyzed dachshund 'Mighty Max' makes lasting impact

Mighty Max is a dog-racing star.

"In his first race he was in first place, but there was a hot dog on the field," Max's owner Amanda Beeler said. "So, he made a U-turn in front of another dachshund and went and ate the hot dog or he would've won his first race."

Max is a wheelie dog; which means he gets around with a wheelchair.

"He has IVDD, which is very common in dachshund because their spine is so long they're very vulnerable. He will be permanently paralyzed," Beeler said.

When it's race time, he takes it very seriously.

"He is a little racer. He's very focused. When he gets on the starting line, he knows what he is doing," Beeler added.

Not only is Mighty Max a racer, perhaps his most important job is being the mascot for Catalyst Sports.

Beeler said as soon as she saw the impact Max could have on the kids, she was all in.

"They're an adaptive sports place for children and adults of all ages," Beeler said. "He inspires them; if a little dog can do it, so can they."

She rescued Max in 2013.

"He was having back surgery because he has IVDD, and while he was having back surgery his entire family died in a car accident," Beeler said. "It just broke my heart and something just told me, 'You need to get this dog.'"

Closing in on five years together, it's hard for her to picture life without him.

"This is the best decision I've ever made in my entire life. He has taught me that I too can do anything," Beeler said. "It shows others that just because you have a disability, it doesn't mean you can't do anything you want."

Life lessons from a dog: for every time you fall, it's another chance to succeed.