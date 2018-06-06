Former MSU president testifies about sexual abuse of athletes

Months after resigning as president of Michigan State University, Lou Anna Simon broke her silence during a hearing on Capitol Hill.

In a comment directed at athletes sexually abused by Dr. Larry Nassar, Simon said, "I am really truly sorry for the abuse you suffered."

Simon also said she would've acted to stop Nassar from sexually abusing girls had she known it was happening. She said, "I did not know that he was sexually abusing young women until a former youth gymnast bravely filed her complaint in 2016."

Seven Nassar abuse survivors sat just behind Simon during her testimony, they were given front row seats in the hearing room.

Former USA Gymnastics president Steve Penny was subpoenaed, but pleaded the Fifth. a Constitutional right to prevent self incrimination.