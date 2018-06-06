Veteran celebrates one year with service dog and regained freedom

June is PTSD Awareness Month. One veteran is telling his story of how a service dog has changed his life in a year.

Redifer said after having "Scout" for a year, he has been able to do a lot of things he never thought he would be able to again.

They were an unlikely pair at first: Justin Redifer didn't think Scout, a service dog, would be able to help him.

But she has completely changed his life.

"We created a bond that was a lot stronger than I ever thought was possible," said Redifer.

Redifer said she helped him in his darkest times.

"By the time I broke down enough to admit I had a problem, I didn't have any strength left to fight it," he said.

He found out about K9's for Warriors, which is a non-profit that provides service canines to veterans who are suffering from trauma post-9/11.

He said since bringing Scout home, he has his freedom back.

"It's been phenomenal. We have literally traveled the whole country," said Redifer.

Redifer said before he had Scout in his life, going to the grocery store was a struggle. But now, he is able to do anything he wants to.

He haseven been able to get off of any kind of medication for PTSD, anxiety and depression.

"I'm me again. I can get off of all that stuff, I remembered who I was, and I started liking me again, which I hadn't done in a long time," said Redifer.

He said he sees a lot of possibilities in the future.

"We wanna go somewhere, we jump in the truck and go," said Redifer. "I've got a partner again, that's covering my six all the time."

Justin wants to help others who are struggling with PTSD, anxiety, and depression by spreading the word about K9's for Warriors.

There is a "Fine Earth Adventure Race" on June 23, 2018. The proceeds go to K9's for Warriors and they use the money rescuing shelter dogs and supporting our country's veterans.