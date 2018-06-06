Woman tells what led to a physical fight over a Vienna sausage

Andrea Smith has had enough with one of her neighbors.

"He was going to yank the chair up from under me," said Smith.

She said she and Donald Traylor had on-going tension for years. This time, that tension turned into a fight.

Investigators with the Union Parish Sheriff's Office in Louisiana said they were told Smith asked Traylor for a Vienna sausage when they were hanging out in her yard.

When he wouldn't give her one, investigators said she got angry.

"I'm a lady, but sometimes I get upset, and before I knew it, I backhanded him," Smith said.

It almost knocked Traylor out of his electric wheelchair.

Deputies said Traylor pulled out a knife. They said Traylor told them Smith fell on it and that's how she got cut.

Smith said that's not what happened.

"Oh, no honey. He raised up out of that chair and sliced me. Uh, uh, I didn't fall on no knife. He did that," Smith said.

Frankly, she said she wasn't mad about the sausage at all. She was upset because she said he refused to leave her yard after he was messing with her property.

"He didn't have no business over here. I asked him to leave; he should have left. And, he didn't leave," Smith said.

Neighbors said they spend time together on Smith's yard on a regular basis, but never did they think things would get physical.

Smith said it's not the first time.

"That man hit me with a nail and a board, right there (pointing to nose)," Smith said.

Neighbors who spend time at this yard said it's normal to hear these two arguing, but wish no one would get hurt when these two get on a roll.

"I'm pretty sure that could have been prevented," Harry Wayne, a neighbor, said.

Traylor was arrested after Smith called law enforcement. She said she hopes this ends their quarrel for good.

Traylor is charged with aggravated second-degree battery.

No word on if Smith would be held accountable for admitting to hitting him first.