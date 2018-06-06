Trump hosts first dinner marking Muslim holiday

President Donald Trump is hosting his first White House dinner for Islam's holy month of Ramadan, after deciding to skip hosting such a meal last year.

The dinner comes as the Supreme Court considers legal challenges to Trump's travel ban, which critics say unfairly targets Muslim-majority countries.

Several Muslim civil rights groups are planning to protest the dinner. They say Trump's heated rhetoric on Muslims and terrorism has contributed to discrimination against Muslim Americans.

Iftar dinners have been held regularly at the White House since the Clinton administration as a form of outreach to the Muslim world. Trump broke that tradition last year when he opted to issue a statement instead and it focused primarily on terrorism.