Deere outlines sustainability goals

In celebration of World Environment Day, Deere & Company has outlined the sustainability goals they will work to achieve by the end of fiscal year 2022.

The goals focus on five areas:

Occupational safety -Focus on leading indicators, risk reduction, health & safety management systems, and prevention.

Sustainable energy use - Reduce GHG emissions by 15 percent through 50 percent renewable electricity supply and excellence in energy efficiency.

Responsible water use - Implement water best management practices.

Increased recycling - Recycle 85 percent of total waste.

Sustainable products - Reduce environmental impact; grow remanufactured and rebuild sales by 30 percent and by increasing recyclable, renewable, and recycled content.

“The goals will spur improvements in performance and innovation," Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Samuel R. Allen said.

Allen also said the sustainability goals will help drive manufacturing and focus on environmental stewardship.

For more information about Deere's sustainability goals visit their website.